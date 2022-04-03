Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.20 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Several research firms have commented on CP. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

