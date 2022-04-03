Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,010 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average is $130.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $114.87 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

