Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $449.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

