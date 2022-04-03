Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.15% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 586,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $48,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 221,580 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 348,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,003,000 after acquiring an additional 140,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

