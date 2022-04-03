Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $21.06 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,927,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 29,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

