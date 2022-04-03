Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.76 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Southwest Gas worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 42.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Southwest Gas by 182.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWX. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of SWX opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $80.88.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

