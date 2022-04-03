Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.30% of Vectrus worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 112.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 197,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 49.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEC opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

