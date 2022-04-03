Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $2.55 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,506 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of SM Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,700.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 748,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.36 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

