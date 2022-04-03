Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $4.44 Million in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Terreno Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 93,747 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 538,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,021,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

TRNO stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

