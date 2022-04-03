Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $100,615,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

ST opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

