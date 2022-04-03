Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 5,087 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 92,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 68,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

PFF stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

