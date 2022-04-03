Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,673,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

