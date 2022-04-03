Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67,005 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $179,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

