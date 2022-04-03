Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 10,983 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,197 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of R1 RCM worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 10.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,079.5% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 224,486 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 214,186 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

About R1 RCM (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.