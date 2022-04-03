Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,246 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Churchill Downs worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 14.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of CHDN opened at $222.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.15. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

