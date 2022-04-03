Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 447 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after purchasing an additional 115,689 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after acquiring an additional 106,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $338.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.62. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

