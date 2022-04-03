Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 6,689 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,951 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $363.90 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

