Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 6,817 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.26% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC opened at $55.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.