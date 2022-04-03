Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes $8.76 Million Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 315,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,760,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.83% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $857.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

