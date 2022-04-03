Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Crane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 296.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Crane by 20.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Crane by 70.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 86,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 3.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 84,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

NYSE CR opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

