Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV opened at $216.76 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.48 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.