Contrasting Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) & AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and AngloGold Ashanti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.77 -$132.67 million N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti $4.03 billion 2.54 $622.00 million N/A N/A

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hycroft Mining and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 AngloGold Ashanti 0 3 2 0 2.40

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.74%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -54.92% N/A -30.26% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

