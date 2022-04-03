CorionX (CORX) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

CorionX (CORX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. CorionX has a total market cap of $151,108.83 and $73,709.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CorionX has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One CorionX coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00038574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00108767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,704,995 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

