Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corteva by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,627,000 after purchasing an additional 975,906 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Corteva by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Corteva by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Corteva by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

