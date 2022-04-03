Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $9.07 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $31.68 or 0.00068952 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and $1.46 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,002.18 or 1.00125238 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00027341 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002366 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

