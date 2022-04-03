CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,071 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

