Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.23%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

