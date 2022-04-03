Covalent (CQT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.50 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $104.55 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.07 or 0.07535410 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,359.51 or 0.99922948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00054540 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.