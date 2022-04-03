Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of LVLU stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 702,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,137. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $15.09.
About Lulus Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.