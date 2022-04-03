Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of LVLU stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 702,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,137. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

