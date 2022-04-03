CPChain Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, CPChain has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $282,315.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

