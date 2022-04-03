Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $50.01

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $50.01 or 0.00107631 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $30.82 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

