CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $211,467.31 and $29,986.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

