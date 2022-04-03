Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0374 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Credits has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $163,665.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.