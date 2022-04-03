CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

