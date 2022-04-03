Critical Analysis: Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NextNav and Northrop Grumman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Northrop Grumman 0 6 4 0 2.40

NextNav presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.88%. Northrop Grumman has a consensus target price of $432.11, suggesting a potential downside of 4.99%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% Northrop Grumman 19.64% 35.83% 9.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextNav and Northrop Grumman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 963.08 -$144.67 million N/A N/A Northrop Grumman $35.67 billion 1.99 $7.01 billion $43.62 10.43

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Risk & Volatility

NextNav has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats NextNav on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems. Its Defense Systems segment designs, develops, and produces weapons and mission systems. It offers products and services, such as integrated battle management systems, weapons systems and aircraft, and mission systems. This segment also provides command and control and weapons systems, including munitions and missiles; precision strike weapons; propulsion, such as air-breathing and hypersonic systems; gun systems and precision munitions; life cycle service and support for software, weapons systems, and aircraft; and logistics support, sustainment, operation, and modernization for air, sea, and ground systems. The company's Mission Systems segment offers cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; advanced communications and network systems; cyber solutions; intelligence processing systems; navigation; and maritime power, propulsion, and payload launch systems. This segment also provides airborne multifunction sensors; maritime/land systems and sensors; navigation, targeting, and survivability solutions; and networked information solutions. Its Space Systems segment offers satellites and payloads; ground systems; missile defense systems and interceptors; launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; and strategic missiles. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

