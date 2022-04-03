Critical Review: Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) versus Its Competitors

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Crimson Wine Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million $3.16 million 45.78 Crimson Wine Group Competitors $11.49 billion $1.92 billion -19.72

Crimson Wine Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group. Crimson Wine Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crimson Wine Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crimson Wine Group Competitors 276 1288 1454 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 94.62%. Given Crimson Wine Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crimson Wine Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 6.09% 0.59% 0.51% Crimson Wine Group Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Crimson Wine Group (Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, CA.

