CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $227.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.97. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of -221.21 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

