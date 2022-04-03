Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $42.40

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007576 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.28 or 0.00199071 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.27 or 0.00313376 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

