CryptEx (CRX) Price Reaches $6.78 on Exchanges

CryptEx (CRX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $576,557.04 and $47.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $6.78 or 0.00014615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,449.39 or 1.00079571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00069336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00027675 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002349 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.