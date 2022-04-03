Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Hits $0.0406 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $9,870.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.35 or 0.07495615 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.28 or 0.99563431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,303,239 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

