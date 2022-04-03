CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $700,092.93 and $785.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00208639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.97 or 0.00417731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056951 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars.

