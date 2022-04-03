CryptoTask (CTASK) Hits One Day Volume of $33,374.00

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $183,151.78 and approximately $33,374.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.54 or 0.07507831 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,399.08 or 0.99972119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053858 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,714 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.