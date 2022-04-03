Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.20 Million

Brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) to announce $227.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. Cumulus Media posted sales of $201.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $999.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $986.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

CMLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 377,014 shares in the last quarter. Standard General L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.5% during the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 399.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 42,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth $498,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $205.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

