CUTcoin Market Cap Reaches $5.72 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and $45.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.00210725 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00035006 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.67 or 0.00417935 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 161,983,567 coins and its circulating supply is 157,983,567 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

