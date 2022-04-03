D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $76.18 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

