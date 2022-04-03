Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 1,603,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Dana has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.