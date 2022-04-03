DAOstack Price Tops $0.0264 on Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $56,455.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.35 or 1.00065989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00069722 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00027304 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002358 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

