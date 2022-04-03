Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 302,003 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

