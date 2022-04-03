Dash (DASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $238.28 Million

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $238.28 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $130.31 or 0.00280491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.71 or 0.07533188 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.69 or 1.00138893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00054729 BTC.

About Dash

Dash was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,658,616 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.