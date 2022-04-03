Datamine (DAM) Price Up 29.3% This Week

Datamine (DAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Datamine has a market cap of $326,436.70 and approximately $514.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,176,522 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

